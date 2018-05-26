Man trying to lure kids into his car

POLICE say several children have been approached by a man attempting to entice them into a vehicle in the Woden area.

They say there are reports of a man approaching students before and after school in several Woden suburbs. As a result, police have increased their presence in and around these suburbs.

The the man who is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late 30s to early 40s with dark hair and a deep voice. He is about 170cm (5’7”) tall and of slim build. On some occasions the man was wearing a light grey tracksuit, T-shirt, black puffer-style vest and a black beanie.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.