LONG-serving Canberra Racing Club chief executive Peter Stubbs has announced he will retire on October 16. Canberra Racing Club chairman Paul Meiklejohn said: “His leadership and professionalism will be greatly missed, and we wish him well […]
Man-up and get a free health check
LIBERAL MLA Jeremy Hanson will host next month’s “Steve Doszpot Memorial Charity Trivia Night” to fulfil a promise to his dying friend. Every cent raised goes to liver cancer research. Page 3 has the story.
THIS week the Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van (Mherv) is in town offering free health checks.
Staffed by a full-time registered nurse, Rotary aims to reach men who “have not got around to having their health checked”.
The motto is “Visit Mherv – just man-up and get tested”. The van is a Rotary caravan built specifically for this purpose. The staff will check things such as blood pressure, blood-sugar levels, body mass, cholesterol and overall health and well-being.
Organised in the Rotary Club of Canberra, Mherv is a community service sponsored by the NSW government, Freemasons and Mazda dealerships.
Men can meet Mherv at Bunnings Fyshwick, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 15-16), 10am-4pm.
