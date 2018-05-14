Man-up and get a free health check

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LIBERAL MLA Jeremy Hanson will host next month’s “Steve Doszpot Memorial Charity Trivia Night” to fulfil a promise to his dying friend. Every cent raised goes to liver cancer research. Page 3 has the story.

THIS week the Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van (Mherv) is in town offering free health checks.

Staffed by a full-time registered nurse, Rotary aims to reach men who “have not got around to having their health checked”.

The motto is “Visit Mherv – just man-up and get tested”. The van is a Rotary caravan built specifically for this purpose. The staff will check things such as blood pressure, blood-sugar levels, body mass, cholesterol and overall health and well-being.

Organised in the Rotary Club of Canberra, Mherv is a community service sponsored by the NSW government, Freemasons and Mazda dealerships.

Men can meet Mherv at Bunnings Fyshwick, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 15-16), 10am-4pm.