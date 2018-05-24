Man uses ‘puppy’ in an attempt to lure kid

A MAN has invited a primary school student to see his “puppy” in an attempt to lure the student into his van yesterday (May 23).

The student was approached by the man on Carruthers Street, Curtin, at about 8.40am. The child declined and went to school, reporting the incident to staff.

Police are working with the Education Directorate who has issued a notice to school communities in the area, encouraging parents/guardians to remind their children about the importance of stranger safety and to report any unusual approaches to police immediately.

ACT police are seeking to identify the man who is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, black hair and 5”7 (170cm) and of slim build.

The man was wearing a light grey tracksuit, t-shirt, black puffer-style vest and a black beanie.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey/silver sedan.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6268964.

Information and educational resources in relation to stranger safety can be found at constablekenny.org.au.