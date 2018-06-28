Man waves knife at Domino’s staff in Weston Creek

THE Domino’s Pizza shop in Cooleman Court, Weston Creek, was robbed on Tuesday night (June 26) by a man who came in waving a knife at staff and demanding money.

He entered the store at about 8.40pm and left on foot with cash.

The man’s described at being about 20-40 years old and about 165-175cm in height (5’5”-5’9”). He is of slim build and was wearing dark coloured clothing, a hooded jacket and dark coloured long pants.

Police are also seeking any dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6280885.