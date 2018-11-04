Found: Man with dementia lost around Ainslie

UPDATE: Police report Lawrence has been found safe and well.

LAWRENCE Richens, 76, was driving to his home in Mawson yesterday (November 4) afternoon when he became disorientated and parked under a tree. He has not been seen since.

The man, who suffers from dementia, called his family at about 1.30pm yesterday and said he was not home and thought he was in Civic.

He called them again at about 2.15pm saying his 2005 blue Toyota Echo registration YEY15Z ran out of fuel. He said he would park under a tree and stay with the car.

Police believe he may be in the Ainslie area and be in or near his car.

Lawrence suffers from blood clots in his legs and cannot walk far.

Police are concerned for Lawrence’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.