Manuka’s February test cricket tickets on sale

TICKETS are now on sale for Canberra’s first international test match at Manuka Oval on February 1-5.

“Our first international test match between Australia and Sri Lanka is an important event in our city’s sporting history,” said Venues Canberra director, Liz Clarke.

“We have upgraded Manuka Oval so we can continue catering for these events, including the new Manuka media centre which will be available for the test match.

“It’s wonderful that we can give Canberra kids and young up and coming cricketers the opportunity to see the world’s best and some of their heroes up close, here in their own backyard.”

There will be no club or social cricket played in Canberra during the test match to allow the whole cricketing community, including the players, volunteers and match officials, attend the game.

Tickets from cricket.com.au/tickets.