Marulan smash, woman dies

A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in the Southern Tablelands.

About 3pm yesterday (June 30), emergency services were called to Jerrara Road at Marulan, about 30km east of Goulburn, after reports a Mitsubishi Lancer and Ford Raptor utility had crashed.

The Mitsubishi driver, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The Ford driver, a 46-year-old man and two female pasengers aged 48 and 18, were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to Goulburn Hospital in a stable condition.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to call 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page, https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/