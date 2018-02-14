Mawson Club robber caught

A FISHER man has been arrested for robbing the Mawson Club on December 24, last year.

The Fisher man, 25, and another man were armed when they forced entry into the club on Heard Street at about 3am and threatened the manger and a security guard, demanding money and leaving with cash.

The 25-year-old was arrested at a business in Woden yesterday and will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court today.

He was charged with aggravated robbery (offensive weapon), two counts of possess/use a prohibited weapon without authorisation and two counts of common assault.

Investigations into the aggravated robbery are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6214302.

