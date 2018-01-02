McEvoy brings her Irish hits to Canberra

McEvoy is perhaps best known for her songs “Sophie” and the Irish standard, “Only A Woman’s Heart”.

Based in Wexford, she originally started as a session musician, which included a long stint with The Irish National Symphony Orchestra and with The Mary Black Band.

After writing the title track, recorded by Black, on “The Woman’s Heart” compilation, she was offered US record deal with Geffen Records and went on to sell 250,000 copies. The album also entered the Irish launched a career that has since seen her release twelve studio albums and tour the world.

McEvoy has been on the road for two years with her show “Naked…Live” but when her collaborator, artist Chris Gollon, died suddenly just after the international tour started, exhibitions of his paintings were set up around the UK, at which McEvoy performed.

2017 was a busy year for McEvoy, who, apart from touring, has gone from being a long-time board member of the Irish Music Rights Organisation to being its chairman.

“The Thomas Moore Project” is her latest album, in which she pays homage to the celebrated 18/19th century Irish poet, singer, songwriter and entertainer, making his work accessible to a 21st Century audience. The project celebrates and revitalises songs like like “Oft InThe Stilly Night”, “The Minstrel” and “The Harp That Once Through Tara’s Halls”.

McEvoy’s repertoire will include songs from the “Naked Music” album and her back catalogue, and she will introduce songs from her latest album The Thomas Moore Project.

Eleanor McEvoy, Irish Club, Canberra, Weston, Thursday January 18. Bookings to 6288 5088.

