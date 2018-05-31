Men enter home as fake ‘government officials’

TWO men have entered a home in Melba after they pretended to be government officials from Child Youth Protection Services (CYPS) on Sunday, May 27.

They entered the house at about 3.30pm and left about 15 minutes later without incident.

Checks revealed the men were not employees of CYPS and that they had gained entry to the residence under false pretences.

The men are described as Caucasian in appearance, in their mid-30s, spoke with Australian accents and were well dressed.

Police would like to remind the public that CYPS representatives will always introduce themselves and show photographic identification.

Police are also aware of a similar incident in the Queanbeyan area involving a man and women.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information on either incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6270716.