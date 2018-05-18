Men in black rob Narrabundah newsagency

TWO men, armed with weapons and wearing all black clothing, robbed the Narrabundah newsagency on Monday (May 14).

They entered the store at about 12.50pm and stole two tills containing a sum of cash.

After leaving with the tills, they were seen in a green Nissan Pathfinder with registration YLF66Q on Kootara Crescent.

The men are described as being in their 20s and approximately 175cm (5’9”) tall. They were wearing all-black clothing and their faces were covered. Police believe one of the men is Caucasian in appearance.

Anyone who have any information about the incident, including dash-cam footage or the location of the vehicle, that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.