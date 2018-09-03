Men with knives rob Erindale Subway

ARMED with knives, two men robbed the Subway restaurant in Erindale on Friday (August 31).

They entered the restaurant on Denigan Street, Wanniassa, at about 8.45pm, and demanded cash.

Staff complied with the demands, and the two men then fled on foot in the direction of Erindale College.

Both male offenders are described as being Caucasian, around 178-183cm (5’10”-6’0”) tall, wearing black hooded jumpers and black track suit pants.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6303742.