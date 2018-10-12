Merc and wallet taken in aggressive, driveway robbery

A 75-year-old man was struck in the face and robbed of his car and wallet on a driveway in Bonython on Thursday evening (October 11).

Police say that at about 6.25pm, as the man parked his dark grey Mercedes Benz C250 in the driveway of a residence in Bonython he was threatened by a man with a pistol and told to get out of the car.

The assailant, described as Caucasian in appearance, about 30-years-old, average build, about 178cm tall (5’10”) and wearing a hooded jumper, allegedly struck the victim in the face before taking his wallet and fleeing in the Mercedes.

The man sustained deep lacerations to his face and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage (from 6pm to 6.25pm between Isabella Plains Shops and Bonython) that could assist police to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers.