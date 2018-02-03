Midnight house blaze may be suspicious

FORENSIC officers and fire investigators are working through a heavily damaged home in Queanbeyan West after it was engulfed by fire shortly early this morning (February 3). There was no one inside the house at the time.

Emergency services were called to Miller Street shortly after midnight and found a single-storey, brick house alight.

As the cause has yet to be determined NSW police are treated the blaze as suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

