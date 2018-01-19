Miles of money heads to the ANU

Barbara Miles… starts at the ANU in May.

The Australian National University will have its first vice-president, advancement in May when Barbara Miles, from the University of British Columbia, will lead the delivery of ANU alumni relations and philanthropy strategy.

Vice-chancellor Prof Brian Schmidt said Ms Miles was a highly effective fundraiser and alumni engagement professional who would bring a wealth of advancement experience to ANU. At the University of British Columbia (UBC), she is vice-president, development and alumni engagement.

“While at UBC Barbara established the university as a Canadian and international leader in fundraising and alumni engagement and she successfully completed Canada’s largest ever fundraising and alumni engagement campaign which raised $1.6 billion and engaged more than 130,000 alumni,” Prof Schmidt said.

 

