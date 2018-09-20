More men approach children across Canberra

THE number of incidents where children are approached by men continue to rise, with the latest one happening today (September 20) in Wanniassa.

A girl, 18, was walking to school on McBryde Crescent, Wanniassa, at about 9.20am when she was approached by a man in a white 4WD.

The man got out of the vehicle, spoke to the girl but left when another vehicle approached.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm (5’11”) tall with a slim build.

On Tuesday (September 18), police were called to another incident at about 4.10pm, where a child was approached on Marsden Street, Dickson.

There have been 16 child approaches reported to police since February, and police have released three face fit images from two incidents where children were approached in Wright and Banks on September 13.

The first incident, in Banks,involved a girl who was allegedly followed as she walked home at about 4.15pm.

Then later that day, at about 5.10pm, a girl was riding her bike in Wright when a man approached her and allegedly grabbed her and pushed her to the ground before leaving the scene in a white van.

Police are urging anyone who notice anyone acting suspiciously around a school or child to contact them immediately on 131 444 or in the case of an emergency on 000. People with information that could assist police can call 1800 333000.