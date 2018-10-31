More road chaos as London Circuit closes

ROAD users can expect delays over the next two weeks when London Circuit closes for the construction of a new sewer main for a nearby private development.

A closure of London Circuit southbound from Akuna Street to Constitution Avenue is planned from 8pm, Thursday, November 1, to 6am Monday, November 5.

Nangari Street will also be closed at the Customs House car park entry while these works are being undertaken.

Then, a closure of London Circuit northbound from Constitution Avenue to Akuna Street is planned from 10am, Friday, November 9 to 6am, Monday, November 12. There will also be excavation works in Nangari Street which will require a partial closure of Nangari Street including on street parking bays between Rabaul Lane and London Circuit.