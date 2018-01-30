Motorcyclist clocked at 174km/h

A MOTORCYCLIST loses licence and is hit with a big fine after police clocked the rider going 174km/h in a 100km/h zone on Friday, January 26.

The motorcyclist was travelling along Majura Parkway, Pialligo, when stopped by police.

Police spoke with the rider who said: “My fuel light had come on and I was trying to make it to the service station at Hume.”

Police issued the rider a traffic infringement notice, which incurred a $1841 fine, a loss of twelve demerit points and by default their licence.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, station sergeant Marcus Boorman said: “What do you say to a person who thinks it’s ok to exceed the speed limit by 74km/h?”

“A person that exceeds the speed limit by 74km/h just shouldn’t have a licence. It’s a simple as that,” he said.

“The rider was not only gambling with their own life, but with the lives of other road users.”

