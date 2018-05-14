Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after he lost control and struck a tree in the Monga National Park, about 12 kilometres east of Braidwood, last night (May 13).

Emergency services were called to the national park, south of Kings Highway, at about 11.30pm but the rider, a 56-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers from Monaro Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/