Multicultural Festival: alcohol restrictions drive stallholders away

NATIONAL Multicultural Festival stallholders are being driven away following the announcement, from Multicultural Affairs Minister Rachel, that liquor licences will decrease from 65 to 21, says shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Elizabeth Kikkert.

“While the safety of festival-goers is paramount, a blanket ban on the serving of alcohol by community organisations is heavy-handed, especially when many stallholders have been doing so for years in good faith and without incident,” she says.

“Sadly, it appears this policy is driving stallholders away from the celebrations as they may feel they have lost a legitimate avenue for cultural expression.”

