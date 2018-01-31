SHADOW Health Minister Vicki Dunne calls for the ACT government to establish an Office of Mental Health before acute mental health services “lag” any further and more people are forced to seek treatment interstate. Mrs Dunne […]
Multicultural Festival: alcohol restrictions drive stallholders away
NATIONAL Multicultural Festival stallholders are being driven away following the announcement, from Multicultural Affairs Minister Rachel, that liquor licences will decrease from 65 to 21, says shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Elizabeth Kikkert.Ms Kikkert says the restrictions defy the spirit of exuberant multiculturalism that has been the hallmark of the festival since its beginning.
“While the safety of festival-goers is paramount, a blanket ban on the serving of alcohol by community organisations is heavy-handed, especially when many stallholders have been doing so for years in good faith and without incident,” she says.
“Sadly, it appears this policy is driving stallholders away from the celebrations as they may feel they have lost a legitimate avenue for cultural expression.”
