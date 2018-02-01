Murder breakthrough: man arrested

A 49-year-old Canberra man has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Bobby Stuart Allan.

Following a seven-week investigation, the man was arrested yesterday (January 31) and interviewed by homicide detectives.

The investigation into the murder of Bobby Stuart Allan is ongoing and homicide detectives anticipate further arrests.

Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au.

