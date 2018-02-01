POLICE seized ammunition, prohibited weapons (including knuckle dusters) and illicit drugs, including a substance suspected to be cocaine, during a raid on a house in Coombs today (February 1). Officers from Taskforce Nemesis were acting […]
Murder breakthrough: man arrested
A 49-year-old Canberra man has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Bobby Stuart Allan.
Following a seven-week investigation, the man was arrested yesterday (January 31) and interviewed by homicide detectives.
The investigation into the murder of Bobby Stuart Allan is ongoing and homicide detectives anticipate further arrests.
Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au.
