Musical Dianne strikes the right note for a gong

THE irrepressible Dianne Anderson has been rewarded for her years of organising musical events and her tireless work with choral societies by being appointed a member of the Order of Australia in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Also recognised was former MLA, the late Steve Doszpot, who died in late November, for his contribution to the community of the ACT. Beyond his Assembly work, Steve held senior positions in the ACT soccer community. He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal.

Sharing an OAM is John Milne, who was honoured for his service to Australia-Thailand relations.

Other recipients in the ACT and region include:

OFFICER (AO) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mrs Jennifer May BOWKER, Garran: for distinguished service to Australia-Middle East cultural relations through the preservation of traditional creative and visual arts, and as a textile artist and educator.

Emeritus Professor Robin Mary CREYKE, Waramanga: for distinguished service to administrative law, and to education, as an academic and author, to public administration and tribunal practice, and to professional bodies.

The Honourable John Charles KERIN AM, Garran: for distinguished service to primary industry through roles in agricultural research administration, to the minerals and natural resources sector, and to science-industry linkages and policy.

Mr Bruce James MILLER: for distinguished service to public administration through diplomatic roles and bilateral trade agreements, and to fostering cultural and strategic partnerships with Japan.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mrs Dianne Elizabeth ANDERSON, Red Hill: for significant service to the community through support for not-for-profit choral societies and music events.

Mr Robert Andrew BRADLEY: Moruya NSW: for significant service to sport through management and community development, and as an advocate for health and water safety initiatives.

Ms Linda Kay CREBBIN, Casey: for significant service to the law and to the legal profession in the ACT.

Mr Geoffrey Roger McNAMARA: for significant service to secondary education, particularly in the disciplines of science and astronomy.

Ms Gael Lauraine NEWTON, Dickson: for significant service to the visual arts as photography curator, and as an author and researcher, particularly of Southeast Asian photography.

Adjunct Associate Professor Andrew Harris SINGER, Downer: for significant service to emergency medicine as a clinician, educator and administrator, and to professional medical organisations.

Dr Andrew Scott SKEELS, Bruce: for significant service to medicine, particularly in the field of palliative care, as a clinician and educator.

Professor Colin Houston THOMSON, Griffith: for significant service to medical research, particularly to research ethics, to education, and to professional organisations

MEDAL (OAM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mrs Pam Margaret BECKHOUSE, Monash: for service to people with a disability.

Mrs Deborah Anne BOWDEN, Jerrabomberra, NSW: for service to the Crown through administration of the Australian honours system.

Mr Cecil Raymond BURGESS, Gundaroo, NSW: for service to local government, and to the community of Gundaroo.

Mr Richard Ian CORDY, Kambah: for service to rugby union.

The late Mr Steven John DOSZPOT: for service to the community of the ACT.

Mr John James HARRISON, Evatt: for service to veterans and their families.

Mrs Doreen Ruth HENSON, Farrer: for service to the community through the Baptist Church of Australia.

Mr Kanti Lal JINNA, Flynn: for service to the multicultural community of the ACT.

Mr Vincent Joseph KANE, Ainslie: for service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mrs Lynne KOERBIN, Merimbula, NSW: for service to people with a disability, and to community health.

Mr Geoffrey Alan LARKHAM, Yass, NSW: for service to rugby union.

Mr James LITCHFIELD, Cooma, NSW: for service to primary industry, particularly to merino sheep and beef cattle breeding.

Mr Lyall Robert McCARTHY, Curtin: for service to rowing.

Dr Barry John McGOWAN, Cook: for service to community history.

Mr Percy John MILNE, Chapman: for service to Australia-Thailand relations.

Ms Margaret Ellen NING: for service to conservation and the environment.

Commander Francis John OWEN RANR (Retd), Murrumbateman, NSW: for service to the military maritime sector, particularly to submarines.

The Venerable Emeritus Margaret Anne RANSE, Page: for service to the Anglican Church of Australia, and to the community.

Ms Alison Lee RUSSELL-FRENCH, Curtin: for service to conservation and the environment

Ms Elsie Belphina SERIAT, Harrison: for service to the Indigenous community of Thursday Island.

Mr Brian John TRIGLONE, Torrens: for service to choral music in the ACT.

HONORARY MEDAL (OAM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mr William James REID, Chapman ACT: for service to the sport of full-bore shooting.