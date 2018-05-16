Nearly 300 Government staff will relocate to Gungahlin

Senator Zed Seselja.

THE Federal Government will be relocating Defence Housing Australia (DHA) from its head office in Barton to the town centre of Gungahlin, according to Minister for Defence Personnel Darren Chester and Senator for the ACT, Zed Seselja. 

The Government says the reason for this choice is because DHA is the right sized agency, has clients in the region and has leases expiring in the near future.

“As the housing provider for the Australian Defence Force, DHA offices need to be located in areas where staff can best serve the needs of Defence personnel and their families,” Mr Chester says. 

“The relocation will see approximately 290 DHA staff move to offices in the Gungahlin Town Centre, delivering a boost for the local economy and having positive flow on effects for the wider community.”

The process will begin by DHA going to market this year to assess potential sites for tenancy.  

