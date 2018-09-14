Needles found in third brand of strawberries

CANBERRANS are being told to throw out any punnets of Donnybrook strawberries after it has become the third brand found contaminated with needles.

Acting ACT chief health officer Dr Andrew Pengilley says anyone who has strawberries should check which brand they are.

“If you have Donnybrook strawberries at home or are unsure of the brand, you should throw them out,” he says.

“This is in addition to Berry Licious and Berry Obsession strawberries, following the warning issued for these brands earlier this week.”

Donnybrook is currently in the process of being removed from sale nationwide.

ACT Health advises strawberries from other brands remain safe and can continue to be eaten, but consumers should cut them up before eating.

If anyone discovers their fruit is contaminated they can contact the Health Protection Service on 0408 623407