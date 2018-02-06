New ACT Supreme Court Judge

A POWERFUL advocate for women in the legal profession and last year’s NSW Barrister of the Year, Ms Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson will take over Justice Hilary Penfold’s position as ACT Supreme Court Judge from March 26.

Minister Ramsay says Ms Loukas-Karlsson in replacing Justice Hilary Penfold, who is retiring, maintains the ACT Supreme Court’s status as a court with equal gender diversity.

“Ms Loukas-Karlsson is well equipped for this role, with over 30 years of experience in criminal law,” Minister Ramsay says.

“She recently returned to private practice following her work as a Public Defender since 1995. She also has previous experience acting in judicial roles at the former Administrative Decisions Tribunal, as an acting District Court Judge in New South Wales, as well as an acting Crown Prosecutor.

“She has also served as a Bar Council Member, the chair of a Professional Conduct Committee, and is currently the Junior Vice President of the NSW Bar Association as well as a Director of the Law Council of Australia.

“Her early career work with Legal Aid and the Aboriginal Legal Service gives her a deep understanding of social justice issues and disadvantaged groups.”

As Justice Penfold finished her time on the bench, Mr Ramsay thanks her for the significant contribution to court and the wider Canberra community.

“Justice Penfold was the first female Resident Judge of the Supreme Court and is known for the rigorous standards she applies in court as well as the thoughtful judgements she delivers,” he says.

