New bulk billing service planned for Coombs

Bec Cody MLA, left, National Health Co-op CEO Adrian Watts, Senator David Smith, Minister Meegan Fitzharris and Blake Wilson of National Health Co-op

MOLONGLO Valley residents will “soon” be able to access an 11-room bulk billing general practice in Coombs, says Minister for Health and Wellbeing Meegan Fitzharris. 

Ms Fitzharris says the National Health Co‑op has received an ACT government $350,000 grant to establish the clinic. 

National Health Co-op CEO Adrian Watts says the new clinic will have space for about 10 bulk billing GPs as well bulk billing psychologists, dieticians, nurses and other allied health care providers.

 

