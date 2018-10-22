THE Joint Standing Committee on the National Capital and External Territories today (October 22) made six recommendations in response to Stage 2 of the ACT light rail project. Committee chair Ben Morton says the development of light […]
New bulk billing service planned for Coombs
Ms Fitzharris says the National Health Co‑op has received an ACT government $350,000 grant to establish the clinic.
National Health Co-op CEO Adrian Watts says the new clinic will have space for about 10 bulk billing GPs as well bulk billing psychologists, dieticians, nurses and other allied health care providers.
No comments yet.