New club brings ‘fun’ to Canberra’s nightlife

AFTER Academy nightclub closed its doors in late April, a new club, “Fiction”, will soon open up in the same place.

Fiction, which will hopefully open in December, takes over the bottom two stories of Canberra’s Centre Cinema building on 50 Bunda Street.

“Many were disappointed when the Academy nightclub in the Centre Cinema building suddenly announced it would be closing,” says Colliers International office leasing executive Caleb Brinton.

“Academy had been one of the ACT’s most popular after-hours venues for more than a decade.

“Fiction nightclub will shortly open its doors following a major refurbishment.

“People will be amazed when they see the work that has been undertaken. The 850 square metre Fiction nightclub will bring new choice, sophistication and fun to Canberra’s nightlife.”