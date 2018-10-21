New community awards for Canberra clubs

FROM rallying to help in emergencies, to providing accommodation for families in crisis, Canberra community clubs have been recognised for their outstanding contributions made to local communities in the first Clubs & Community Awards.

Eleven winners and and one highly commended award winner were chosen by a trio of judges that included the Member for Canberra, Gai Brodtmann; philanthropist Paul Walshe and Menslink CEO Martin Fisk.

“This is the first time these awards have been held here in the ACT, says organiser ClubsACT CEO, Gwyn Rees.

“We have patterned them on existing awards presented in other jurisdictions, including NSW. The goal is to take time to note the many things our local clubs do every day, often quietly without wanting or expecting recognition, to support our community.

“While we talk a lot about the community contributions valued at more than $30 million clubs make, what they do for our community is so much wider than this.

“We have seen clubs promote inclusion and diversity, support amateur sport for all ages, and generally bring our community together in a positive way.

“When emergency food charity St John’s Care revealed it was struggling to keep up with demand for supplies earlier this year, clubs quickly jumped in to help.”

Awards were made in eight categories and the winner are: Arts & Culture – large club, Eastlake Group (Friends of the School of Music) and small club, Harmonie German Club (German Culture and Oktoberfest); Disability, Welfare & Social Inclusion – large club, Canberra Southern Cross Club (Karinya House); highly commended Vikings Group (Charity of the Year program); Education – large club, Vikings Group (The Path Program); Emergency Services – large club, Eastlake Group (St John’s Care); Health & Wellbeing – large club, Vikings Group (Play Within Your Limits); Heart of the Community – large club, Vikings Group – Reg Bates and small club, Harmonie German Club – Wally and Erika Merkel; Support of Amateur Sport – large club, Vikings Group (Affiliate Club Program) and small club, The RUC at Turner (rugby union and lawn bowls); Youth Leadership – Canberra Southern Cross Club (Live Your Dreams Young Leaders Program).