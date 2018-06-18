New development to ‘transform’ Dickson

TWO developers have teamed up to transform the old Dickson Motor registry after receiving development approval for the $160 million DKSN precinct.

Led by Doma Group and Englobo, the DKSN development will encompass one, two and three-bedroom apartments, restaurants, retail, and an office building.

Doma Group’s senior development manager David Jameson says the DKSN will feature an intimate eat-street where gastro pubs meet Asian cuisine, a green public plaza, deli market, and local gym.

“With office and residential spaces that consider lifestyle without compromising on location—this precinct will create new life in this urban transport hub,” he says.

After receiving approval for stage one, Doma Group and Englobo will now begin work to deliver the 13,200m2 campus style and atria office space, basement carpark, and the mixed-use development including a first-floor childcare centre.

“The precinct boasts an impressive collection of amenities including a 90-place childcare facility, medical practice and the Melbourne inspired outdoor eat-street Challis Lane,” he says.

The ACT government will anchor the 13,200m2 office space with a 20 year lease while Access Canberra and a cafe are housed on the ground floor, benefiting from proximity to existing transport infrastructure.