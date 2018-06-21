New drug strategy opens for public input

THE community is invited to have a say on the better prevention of harms associated with alcohol, tobacco and other drugs with the opening of the new Drug Strategy Action Plan for the ACT for consultation.

The ACT Drug Strategy Action Plan 2018-2026 summarises the ACT government’s priority actions in relation to a range of issues, says Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris.

“In line with the national strategy, the ACT government will take a ‘harm minimisation’ approach, focusing on demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction,” she says.

“This threefold approach will look to prevent uptake and delay in first use, reduce harmful use and support people to recover; restrict availability and access to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs to prevent and reduce problems; and encourage safer behaviours and reduce preventable risk factors.

“The Drug Strategy Action Plan has a clear focus on preventive health, with tobacco smoking and risky alcohol consumption being two of the key risk factors which contribute significantly to the burden of chronic disease in our community.

“Feedback to this consultation process will inform the ACT government’s priority actions over the next three years in relation to the harmful effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. I strongly encourage the community to take part in this consultation.”

The consultation is open until August 3. Further information at yoursay.act.gov.au