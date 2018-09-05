New leaders join ‘CityNews’

“CITYNEWS” owner and editor Ian Meikle is proud to announce the addition of new major shareholders to the Canberra-based media and publishing business.

“Significantly, in our 25th year, it is terrific news for the future of the paper and its emerging news website to be confirming the presence of two ambitious new board members keen to be engaged and add value across the business,” he said.

“I have been looking over recent months for partners who could add strategic value to carving out a continuing future for our print and digital publishing ambitions and these are those people; young, professional, focused and returning to Canberra with complementary business skills honed in demanding leadership roles in Sydney.”

Joining the board are James Anderson and his wife Kate Meikle, daughter of Ian Meikle and over recent years a writer and business contributor to “CityNews”.

Mr Anderson has been working for the Westpac banking group for the past decade in sales and senior leadership roles. He holds a BA from the ANU and a masters in business and accounting from UTS. He began his career in sales and was recognised by the Australian Teleservices Association as the 2008 national teleprofessional of the year for extraordinary sales performance and leadership.

Ms Meikle holds a BA Arts (media) from UNSW and graduate diploma in communication management from UTS. She was director of communications at the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation for nine years.



“We wanted to bring our corporate skills and passion for business back to expand the family business,” Ms Meikle said.



“We believe that quality, local journalism plays a huge role in our community, which makes it important to invest in a trusted brand with integrity and purpose. And we believe that Canberrans feel the same.”

Mr Anderson recognises the contribution “CityNews” has made to the city and the community over its 25 years.

“Each week we provide an independent, diverse voice on matters that are important to Canberrans. We are especially proud of the paper’s integrity and professionalism,” he said.

“While digital is here to stay, we are seeing an advertising swing back to print media nationally.

“This company offers both those advertising opportunities and at the core of our purpose will be working with clients to maximise their success with our growing audiences.



“Diversifying and building confidence in our brand will be a focus of our leadership.”

james@citynews.com.au, kate@citynews.com.au