New-roof plan for six schools

“AS school buildings age, replacing roofs is a vital part of maintaining school safety and amenity,” is the ACT Education Minister’s revelation in announcing an $18 million roof replacement for six schools over the next four years.

Yvette Berry says roof replacements will occur at Alfred Deakin High School; Calwell High School (part re-roofing); Campbell High School; Dickson College (part re-roofing); North Ainslie Primary School and Telopea Park School.

“New roofs will make these buildings more comfortable for students and staff and improve energy efficiency through installing insulation or using new insulated roofing panels,” she says, reassuringly adding: “ Renewal of deteriorating school roofs will also minimise the damage and disruption that can be caused by water leaks and storms.”