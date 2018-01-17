NewActon’s iconic Hotel Hotel sold

NEWACTON showpiece Hotel Hotel has been sold to Ovolo Hotels, which will change name and management on March 1.

The private sale between Molonglo Group and Ovolo Hotels includes the businesses, operations and the staff. As owners of the NewActon Precinct and the Nishi building, Molonglo Group says it will continue to activate the precinct through its cultural program.

Ovolo Hotels is a family owned business founded in 2002. It operates in Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra, with three new hotels joining its portfolio in the last six months. It runs four hotels and a serviced apartment in Hong Kong, and five hotels across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

