No place like Holmes on 2CA

RADIO personality Paul Holmes will present 2CA’s breakfast program from February 26.

He replaces Frank Vincent who was dismissed from the station last month under the cloud of harassment and bullying accusations.

Paul Holmes, who has been a broadcaster for almost 40 years, is best known in Sydney for his many years at Sydney’s 2Day FM working alongside Wendy Harmer, Peter Moon, Jamie Dunn and Agro, and more recently at WSFM and Hot Tomato on the Gold Coast.

“It’s official, I’m now a Canberran! It’s my kind of music on 2CA,” he says.

“I can’t wait to have some fun exploring the capital and waking up Canberra”.

