Nurses need self-defence training, says Dunne

NURSES need self-defence training to help protect against physical assault in their workplace, says ACT opposition health spokesperson Vicki Dunne.

Replying to an Assembly question, Mental Health Minister Shane Rattenbury said there were 340 incidents of assault against staff during the course of their duties between January 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. Of these, there were 129 assaults in the operative areas of Mental Health, Justice Health and Alcohol and Drug Services.

“On average, one nurse is assaulted every second day in Canberra. This is totally unacceptable,” said Dunne.

“Nurses shouldn’t be left alone with potentially aggressive patients without adequate back-up and training to help them appropriately respond to violence.

“Nurses need adequate back-up security and should be offered self-defence training, to help them manage violent situations.

“Nurses who are set upon do not have a lot of time to respond. They need immediate back-up and adequate training to help them respond quickly and effectively to an attack.”