Off-duty cop on domestic violence charges

A 42-year-old, off-duty Australian Federal Police officer has faced the ACT Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a family violence incident overnight (June 30).

The officer involved, who faced the ACT Magistrates Court this morning, has been suspended from duty.

Chief Police Officer for the ACT Justine Saunders said that the matter had been referred to AFP Professional Standards and would be treated extremely seriously.

“An incident involving any AFP member is very concerning. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what role you have in the community any form of violence is not tolerated by ACT Policing,” she said.