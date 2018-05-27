One dead in two-car, head-on smash

A DRIVER was killed when two vehicles collided head-on on Gocup Road, about 10kms north of Tumut at around 8.40 this morning (May 27).

A passenger has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition and the driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Wagga Wagga Hospital for mandatory testing.

Gocup Road is closed in both directions between Tumut and the Hume Highway and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Diversions around the crash site are in place. Motorists should check www.livetraffic.com for updates.