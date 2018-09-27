Out go the CEOs at Canberra Youth Theatre

The pair have led the 46-year-old company in a “co-CEO” arrangement but have jointly decided it is time to move on and allow for the thriving company to continue under new leadership.

Cawthorne became director in 2015 and made it her mission to provide an opportunities and understanding of what theatre could be, especially when working with “so many driven young people with strong voices and open minds.”

Wyatt also began in 2015 as the business and development manager, then in 2016 became general manager and co-CEO.

The CTY board, chaired by Karen Vickery, has praised the pair for striving to develop a strong sense of community around the company, saying: “The board could not be happier with the enthusiasm and support CYT has earned. The board understands that Katie and Alicia have not made this decision lightly… they believe that it is in the best interests for the company to take a fresh approach with new ideas artistically and operationally.”

Cawthorne and Wyatt will finish up in December and recruitment for the roles of artistic director and general manager will commence in October.