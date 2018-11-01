‘Out of control’ fire burns close to Canberra suburbs

AN “out of control” bushfire in the ACT’s south-west is only eight kilometres away from Canberra suburbs.

The fire, which is 113 hectares in size at Pierces Creek, is burning erratically and is heading in a south easterly direction.

ACT ESA says the fire danger rating where the fire is burning is “very high” and there is a chance people may die or be injured.

“Some homes and businesses may be damaged or destroyed,” ACT ESA says.

“Your home will only offer safety if it and you are well prepared and you can actively defend it during a fire.

“Leaving is the safest option for your survival. You should relocate to the location identified in your Bushfire Survival Plan.”

The ESA advises Canberrans to monitor the situation for any changes through local ACT media outlets such as the ESA website esa.act.gov.au, ESA Twitter account @ACT_ESA, ESA Facebook account @ACT Emergency Services Agency, the national version of the Fires Near Me mobile device App or by calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81.