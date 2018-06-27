THE ACT’s Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) starts on Saturday (June 30) with nine return points open across Canberra’s north and south offering a 10-cent per container refund. “To receive a 10-cent refund, residents will be […]
Passing cyclist spots early morning fire
FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a multi-level house fire on Mugga Way after a passing cyclist alerted them to it around 5.44am this morning (June 28).
It appears the fire started in the basement and spread to the roof of the home, which is currently unoccupied.
A fire investigation is underway and road closures will remain for most of the day.
No comments yet.