Passing cyclist spots early morning fire

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a multi-level house fire on Mugga Way after a passing cyclist alerted them to it around 5.44am this morning (June 28).

It appears the fire started in the basement and spread to the roof of the home, which is currently unoccupied.

A fire investigation is underway and road closures will remain for most of the day.

