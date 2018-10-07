Pedestrian killed by coach on the federal Highway

A MAN aged in his twenties was killed by a coach on the southbound carriageway of the Federal Highway, adjacent to the ACT-NSW border, last night October 7). He is the ACT’s ninth fatality on the roads for 2018.

Police say they responded to a report at about 9.50pm that a pedestrian had been struck by a coach on the southbound carriageway of the Federal Highway. ACT Ambulance Service Paramedics also responded and attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

The carriageway was closed for several hours while a police team investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are asking for any dashcam footage from the area at the time of, or before the collision showing any pedestrian activity in the area near the border.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.