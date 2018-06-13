PART of Ferdinand Street in Campbell has been blocked-off following a gas pipeline rupture. ACT Fire & Rescue has closed the south end of the street as a precaution and are asking residents to avoid the area whilst […]
Pipeline rupture closes a street in Campbell
PART of Ferdinand Street in Campbell has been blocked-off following a gas pipeline rupture.
ACT Fire & Rescue has closed the south end of the street as a precaution and are asking residents to avoid the area whilst firefighters and gas workers make the area safe.
Update: 10.45am, June 13.
FIREFIGHTERS have undertaken atmospheric monitoring of the area and have deemed it safe.
Traffic restrictions on Ferdinand Street have also been lifted.
