Pipeline rupture closes a street in Campbell

 

PART of Ferdinand Street in Campbell has been blocked-off following a gas pipeline rupture.

ACT Fire & Rescue has closed the south end of the street as a precaution and are asking residents to avoid the area whilst firefighters and gas workers make the area safe.

Update: 10.45am, June 13.

FIREFIGHTERS have undertaken atmospheric monitoring of the area and have deemed it safe.

Traffic restrictions on Ferdinand Street have also been lifted. 

