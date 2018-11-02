Police appeal to missing teen to get in touch

UPDATE: At 12.21pm, police reported they have located Grace.

POLICE are looking for a missing teenager to confirm her welfare and reassure her she’s not in trouble.

Grace Bewley, 14, Grace was last seen at 6.55pm yesterday (November 2) in Calwell.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, slim build, with light brown hair and about 165cm (5’5”) tall. She was last seen wearing a black, hooded jumper, black shorts, cream-coloured shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Grace or has any information about her whereabouts should call 131 444.