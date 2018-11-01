Police believe Safa, 2, was murdered

TWO-year-old Safa Annour died in Canberra Hospital in April and now ACT police believe she was murdered.

She was taken to hospital at about 1.50pm on Monday, April 30, and despite resuscitation attempts she died shortly after.

A post mortem examination showed Safa died as the result of blunt force trauma and fatal internal bleeding, which, police say, were caused by another person.

Police have since accessed Access Canberra footage, which shows Safa at about 8.40am on April 30 in Stuart Street, Griffith, uninjured and waving happily to the bus driver.

Police have identified two people responsible for Safa’s care during the time she is suspected to have received her fatal injuries.

Detective superintendent Scott Moller says police have worked vigorously to investigate numerous lines of enquiry.

“ACT Policing believe there are people in the community who have information relating to what we believe is Safa’s murder and we are asking anyone with information about the toddler’s death to come forward,” he says.

“We have a dedicated team of investigators who will be accepting information relating to Safa’s murder directly.”

Anyone who may have any information that could assist to police can contact the investigators directly on 0427 598207, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6261136.