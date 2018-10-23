Police call for threatened victim to come forward

POLICE are calling for victim to come forward following an aggravated robbery at the Belconnen Bus Interchange on Tuesday, October 16, at about 11.30pm.

Detective acting station sergeant Shane Scott says police believe the offenders threatened the victim discouraging the victim from reporting the crime.

“We understand it may be difficult to come forward after being threatened, but we want him to know that police are treating this matter as serious, and to reassure him that his safety and privacy will be upheld,” Shane says.

The victim is urged to contact police on 131 444 or attend their nearest Police Station.