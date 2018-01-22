Police can now send fines to your inbox

ACT POLICE can now send traffic, criminal and parking infringement notices by email but urge Canberrans to watch out for any emails that look like a scam.

Following the introduction of new capabilities for officers, when issued with an infringement notice, police will give people the option of sending it by email or hard copy. People who choose the email option will be asked to provide their email address.

If an email address is incorrect or false, a hard copy of the infringement will be sent to the address listed on their driver’s licence. A printed card will also be provided to the person issued the infringement, which will outline the offence, date, time and location.

But, ACT police say its important to note that email infringements from will not request payment via a link in the email. Infringements from ACT police will be sent from an official AFP email address, will include a digital version of the infringement notice and will list the details the person provided to police when they were stopped.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, station sergeant Marcus Boorman says although individuals will be expecting fines via email, the public still needs to exercise caution when opening infringement emails.

For more information about scams visit the Scamwatch website at scamwatch.gov.au/

