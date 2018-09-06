Police charge two women after Reid brothel bust

TWO women have been arrested after three illegal brothels were shut down in Reid on Tuesday (September 4).

The women, a 45-year-old Chinese national and a 50-year-old Chinese national were charged with operating a brothel other than in a prescribed location and were bailed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, October 12.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.