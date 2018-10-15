Police need help to find sexual offender

The man who committed the offence was wearing a distinctive black, cobalt and dark blue zippered jacket with branded taping across the sleeves and shoulders. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm (6’1”) in height, and with short brown hair.

Police are calling for the man who committed the offence, or anyone who can identify the man to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333000, or use the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6319331.