Police officer faces court after Kaleen crash

A CANBERRA police officer is set to face court after a woman died in a collision with a police vehicle at the the intersection of Baldwin Drive and Maribyrnong Avenue, in Kaleen, on May 4.

Chief police officer for the ACT Justine Saunders says following the investigation and consultation with the director of public prosecutions the officer has been summoned to appear before the court for culpable driving of a motor vehicle causing death contrary to “s.29(2) Crimes Act”.

“This is a tragic incident and I continue to offer my deepest condolences to all affected,” Ms Saunders says.

The officer involved has been suspended from duty.