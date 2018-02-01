Police raid house in Coombs

POLICE seized ammunition, prohibited weapons (including knuckle dusters) and illicit drugs, including a substance suspected to be cocaine, during a raid on a house in Coombs today (February 1).

Officers from Taskforce Nemesis were acting in relation to a shooting and arson incident at Isabella Plains on Tuesday, July 18.

Police believe the 24-year-old man at the house is an associate of the Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and will summons him to face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date in relation to weapon and drug charges.

Police believe a silver Toyota Corolla hatchback seized in July was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

